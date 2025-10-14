Adelante Charter School Achieves Unprecedented Test Score Gains 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — October 14, 2025 — Adelante Charter School, Santa Barbara’s dual-language immersion K–6 program, has achieved one of the most remarkable academic turnarounds in California this year — earning double-digit gains in both English and math proficiency and recognition as a 2025 California Distinguished School.

In the 2025 state assessments, Adelante students boosted English Language Arts proficiency by 13 points and Math proficiency by more than 16 points in a single year — far exceeding statewide averages, where annual growth typically ranges from two to four percentage points.

“These results are extraordinary,” said Javier Bolívar, Principal of Adelante Charter School. “They show that bilingual education doesn’t just foster language acquisition — it accelerates overall academic achievement. Our students are thriving in two languages, and these scores make that success visible.”

From 2024 to 2025, the percentage of Adelante students meeting or exceeding grade-level standards in English Language Arts rose from 39.4% to 52.4%, while Mathematics surged from 41.3% to 57.7%.

“These numbers are more than data points,” said Learning Innovation Specialist Holly Gil. “They represent persistence, teamwork, and belief — students, teachers, and families all working together to achieve something truly exceptional.”

Four Consecutive Years of Academic Growth

Year, English Language Arts, Mathematics

2022 28% 25%

2023 30% 26%

2024 39% 41%

2025 52.4% 57.67%

This consistent, upward trajectory — culminating in record-setting 2025 results — reflects the dedication of Adelante’s entire community.

Amid this academic momentum, Adelante has also been named a 2025 California Distinguished School, one of only 336 elementary schools statewide to earn the honor for closing achievement gaps and demonstrating exceptional student performance.

“The Distinguished School recognition validates years of focused collaboration,” added Bolívar. “It confirms that our bilingual education model doesn’t just celebrate language and culture — it drives measurable academic excellence.”

Nearly half of Adelante’s students are English Learners, and they are outperforming their peers in English and Math at every other school in the district. The school’s dual-language immersion program, designed specifically for English Learner students, ensures students develop literacy in both Spanish and English. This program has become a powerful example of how cultural pride and academic rigor work hand in hand to drive exceptional student achievement.

About Adelante Charter School of Santa Barbara

Adelante Charter School is a 2025 California Distinguished School and K–6 Spanish-English dual immersion elementary school located in Santa Barbara, California. Using a 90:10 model—with 90% of early instruction in Spanish—Adelante empowers students to become bilingual, biliterate, and bicultural leaders. The school is recognized for its commitment to academic excellence, cultural pride, and equity, preparing students to thrive in a global society.