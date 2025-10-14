The Kellam de Forest speaker series, sponsored by the Pearl Chase Society, presents an evening with Architect Robert Ooley on Friday, November 7, at 6 PM at the Alhecama Theatre.

Ooley is the author of A Guide to Santa Barbara Architecture and Points of Interest. He will share his insights about local historic preservation and Santa Barbara’s distinctive architecture, in both public and private buildings.

Santa Barbara City Historian Nicole Hernandez endorsed the book as “an engaging resource for exploring the city’s architectural and cultural treasures. With its thoughtfully curated insights on neighborhoods, historic landmarks, and notable architects, it offers a captivating journey through Santa Barbara’s rich heritage and hidden gems.”

For 30 years, Robert Ooley served as the Santa Barbara County Architect. He is the former president of the local chapter of the Architectural Institute of America, and currently serves on the Historic Landmarks Commission and on the boards of several preservation-oriented nonprofits, including the Pearl Chase Society.

Join us for a very special evening with this talented, knowledgeable and enthusiastic resident of Santa Barbara since 1977. He will sign copies of his new book following his talk ~ just in time for holiday gift-giving.

The event is free, however donations are welcome to continue supporting the Kellam de Forest speaker series, now in its third year.

Call 805-961-3938 to reserve your seat.

###

