Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, in the Mural Room | Photo: Frank Peters

Each year, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council offers a training program for community members interested in becoming a docent. If you’d like to learn about the history and architecture of the Courthouse while contributing to the community, making new friends, and sharing knowledge with visitors from all over the world, this may be an ideal opportunity for you.

Led by Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, and Rodney Baker, the 10 weekly classes begin in the first quarter of 2026. Ooley, formerly the County Architect, also serves as President of the Courthouse Legacy Foundation (CLF) and oversees major conservation projects. Baker, a former Docent Council President and CLF board member, leads special conservation projects for the Council. They offer immeasurable knowledge about the Courthouse and the architects, artisans and leaders who have contributed to this world-recognized building and to our remarkable city.

For over 50 years, docents have guided visitors on free daily tours of the Courthouse, a National, State & local Historic Landmark. Docents also operate the information booth in the lobby, support educational programs for youth, and contribute to conservation of the almost century-old building.

Interested in becoming a Docent? Learn more and submit an application via the website, https://sbcourthouse.org/. Those who apply early will receive an invitation to an informational event held in November.