California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Sets the Record Straight Regarding November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election Ballot Envelopes

Sacramento, California – Today California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., clarified information about November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election ballot envelopes.

“We have been seeing a great deal of misinformation about the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election ballot envelopes, and I want to set the record straight,” stated Secretary Weber.

“The small holes on ballot envelopes are an accessibility feature to allow sight-impaired voters to orient themselves to where they are required to sign the envelope.”

There are numerous ways to insert a ballot card into the return envelope. If a voter is concerned, they can insert their ballot in a manner where any markings are obscured.

The Office of the Secretary of State does not print ballot envelopes or review/approve them. The Office does encourage counties to utilize the Center for Civic Design’s ballot design resources, and we have their guidance posted on our website at: https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/vote-by-mail/pdf/guidance.pdf.

You can find more specific information about ballot printing on our web site at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/administration/regulations/current-regulations/elections/ballot-printing.

“Anyone who has questions about their ballot or vote-by-mail envelope should go to a trusted source such as my office, which has voter hotlines in various languages https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/voting-california/voter-hotlines, or their county elections office https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices,” added Secretary Weber.

Voters have options on how to return their ballot. Voters can:

Drop off their ballot at a secure designated drop box, polling location, vote center, or county elections office.

Mail in their ballot. Ballots must be post-marked on or before Election Day. If mailing your vote-by-mail ballot, it is recommended that you mail your ballot early. In some locations, mail may not be postmarked by USPS until the following day; it is recommended to get a manual postmark from a postal employee inside your local U.S. Post Office if mailing your ballot on Election Day.

Voters also have the option to vote in person.

More information about voting options can be found here https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/.

California voters can register to vote or update their voter registration online at: registertovote.ca.gov.

Voters who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election can be found at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/statewide-special-nov-4-2025/key-dates-and-deadlines.

The last day to register to vote online is October 20, 2025.

Same day (conditional) registration will be available October 21, 2025 – November 4, 2025 https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/same-day-reg.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

The complete California Election Calendar for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election can be found at: https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2025-special/statewide-special-election-calendar.pdf.