Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara Announces “Bright Girls, Bold Futures” Fundraiser Celebrating Stina Hans

Santa Barbara, CA — October 3, 2025 — Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is proud to announce Bright Girls, Bold Futures, a special fundraising event and community celebration honoring the life and legacy of longtime supporter and community leader Stina Hans. The event will be held on Tuesday, October 21st from 6 – 9 PM at the Santa Barbara Club, and all proceeds will benefit the Stina Hans Impact Fund, supporting Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara’s programs offered at no cost to the community.

For more than 67 years, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara has championed girls and young women, equipping them to overcome gender, economic, and social barriers and preparing them to thrive in every stage of life. Bright Girls, Bold Futures will be a joyful celebration of resilience, courage, and the limitless potential of girls.

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening beneath the oaks, where the community will come together to celebrate the power of investing in girls and the power they hold to create a bright future for us all. The program will feature:

A keynote address from Lynn Scarlett , former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior and former Girls Inc. board member, whose words will set the tone for an evening of inspiration and vision.

Powerful stories from Girls Inc. girls, whose voices embody the impact and promise of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara's mission.

A heartfelt tribute to Stina Hans, followed by a paddle raise to launch an impact fund in her name—ensuring her legacy continues to empower the next generation.

Live music from Miriam Dance

The Stina Hans Impact Fund supports Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara’s programs offered at no cost in local schools and at their Goleta Valley Center on Hollister Avenue, providing over 250 girls with the confidence, curiosity, and mentorship that are the hallmarks of the Girls Inc. experience. Funding guarantees that every girl—no matter her financial circumstances—can benefit from the transformative power of Girls Inc. programs that inspire her to be strong, smart, and bold.

Stina Hans embodied these values in every aspect of her life. A Santa Barbara resident for over 40 years, she was a tireless advocate for women and girls, serving on the board of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and holding leadership roles for two decades with the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara. Her generosity was matched only by her grace and determination. Whether hosting philanthropic events in her home, mentoring fellow volunteers, or simply offering wise counsel, Stina touched hundreds of lives with her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to community.

Christy Kelso, Event Co-Chair and longtime friend of Hans, reflects: “Stina was a devoted champion for girls and we salute her passion, dedication and generosity. Her legacy will live on through the Stina Hans Impact Fund.”

Bright Girls, Bold Futures will celebrate Stina’s remarkable contributions and continue her passion for ensuring that all girls in our community can benefit from the confidence, curiosity, and mentorship that define the Girls Inc. experience.

“It is truly an honor to celebrate Stina’s impact and legacy on Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara,” Executive Director Cydney Justman shares. “Stina showed us that bold leadership isn’t about recognition, but about ensuring that girls have every opportunity to thrive. Her steadfast focus, vision, and unwavering commitment continues to guide us, reminding me each day of the power of perseverance and purpose.”

The event is sponsored by Mechanics Bank, Google Quantum AI, BlueStar Parking, Montecito Bank & Trust, Projects General Construction, Cresset Capital, Fidelity National Title, and SBCC Foundation.

Additional sponsors include Renee Alexandre, Jody Dolan Holehouse, Lauren Hudspeth, Eileen and Tom Mielko, Doug and Patricia Aiken, Tina Berg, The Ruth and Stuart Birdt Charitable Fund, Chita Edlund, Drs. Joanne and Tem Gronquist, Tina Hansen McEnroe, Perri Harcourt, Cydney Justman, Missy and Chuck Sheldon, and Gerald and April Thede.

Event Co-Chairs: Christy Kelso, Anne Towbes

Event Committee: Carrie Lundquist, Nicole Noren, Nicole Powers, Megan Turley, Cydney Justman

To purchase tickets or make a donation to the Stina Hans Impact Fund, visit https://girlsincsb.org/bright-girls-bold-futures.

If you are unable to attend but would like to support the fund, contributions can be made directly through the event website or at https://girlsincsb.org/donate. For questions or further information, please contact Megan Turley at mturley@girlsincsb.org or 805-572-6984.