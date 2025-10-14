Longtime Search and Rescue Volunteer Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Nelson Trichler, a 44-year veteran of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary dedication to others. The award was presented at the Santa Barbara Search and Rescue Foundation’s fundraising barbeque held at the Santa Barbara Carriage and Western Museum, held on Friday, October 11, 2025.

Trichler joined the then-Los Padres Search and Rescue Team in 1981. That team was later amalgamated with the Lompoc Search and Rescue Team to form the current Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team, an affiliate of the Sheriff’s Office. Trichler has participated in more than 3,000 search and rescue missions in Santa Barbara County and across California. He has played a pivotal role in advancing team operations, securing modern vehicles and equipment, improving dispatch procedures, and helping develop the county’s evacuation zone system used during wildfires and other disasters.

In addition to his operational expertise, Trichler has been instrumental in mentoring countless SAR members and strengthening interagency coordination. His leadership helped build the SAR program at Channel Islands National Park and continues to shape how the team responds to emergencies countywide.

“Nelson Trichler is a gifted servant leader – someone who has a strong desire to serve others and to put their needs above his own,” said Sheriff Bill Brown in presenting the award. “He fosters a culture of trust and empowerment, and he encourages communication and collaboration. His success is really measured by the Team’s long track record of success.”

Trichler currently serves as President of the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team and remains an active and respected leader within the organization.

The Sheriff’s Office congratulates him on this well-deserved recognition and extends sincere appreciation for his outstanding service to the residents of Santa Barbara County.