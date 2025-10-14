Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (October 14, 2025) – Whole Foods Market to provide free pantry staples and fresh produce for 4,200 households at six mobile pantry events on October 21 (11 a.m.–2 p.m.).

These free farmers market-style events are held in collaboration with community-based food rescue organizations. Each event provides pantry staples and fresh produce for over 700 families facing food insecurity. All six organizations will receive a Nourishing Our Neighborhoods all electric refrigerated van and E2 charging station in 2026.

• 6 Stones Mission, Euless, TX

• Community Access & Supportive Services, Richmond, VA

• McAuley Ministries, Providence, RI

• Operation Food Search, St. Louis, MO

• Porchlight Community Services, San Diego, CA

• Rise (Community Action Service Center), Hightstown, NJ

Whole Foods Market launched Nourishing Our Neighborhoods in September 2020 to expand the capacity and capability for community-based food rescue organizations to move food from where it’s available to where it’s needed most across the U.S., Canada and the UK. Organizations participate in

Whole Foods Market’s Grocery Rescue Program – picking up food from stores weekly and redistributing it to feed neighbors fresh, high-quality food as quickly as possible.

Learn more about Whole Foods Market’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program HERE.

On the same date and time as the Mobile Pantry events, 83 “Stuﬀ the Van” events will be held to benefit all current Whole Foods Market Nourishing Our Neighborhoods recipient organizations. Organizations will have their vans stuﬀed to the brim with donated products by Whole Foods Market team members.

Products donated will help support community members and families who are experiencing food insecurity. Nourishing Our Neighborhoods recipient staﬀ will be on site to help stuﬀ the van and to collect the food.Unity Shoppe received a Nourishing Our Neighborhoods van in 2025.

Members of the media are encouraged to alend.

About Organization:

Unity Shoppe is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support to individuals and families in need while promoting dignity, self-sufficiency, and community involvement. For decades, Unity Shoppe has been a trusted resource, oBering food, clothing, and essential services to thousands across Santa Barbara County.

About Whole Foods Market

Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 540 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit hlps://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/.