Organic Soup Kitchen Launches “Return to Vitality” — A 10-Session Healing Recovery Program and Participant Workbook

Santa Barbara, CA — October 14, 2025 — Organic Soup Kitchen is proud to announce the launch of Return to Vitality, a transformative new 10-session educational series and companion workbook designed to help individuals reconnect with health, purpose, and resilience after cancer, chemotherapy, radiation, or chronic illness. The program officially begins November 20, 2025.

Developed in collaboration with local health professionals, Return to Vitality empowers participants through education, connection, and holistic recovery. Each session explores practical, evidence-based ways to restore energy, strengthen immunity, nourish the body, and cultivate emotional well-being — guided by experts in nutrition, movement, mindfulness, and community health.

“Many of our clients come to us after treatment feeling depleted and unsure how to begin rebuilding their health,” said Anthony Carroccio, Executive Director at Organic Soup Kitchen. “Return to Vitality was created to meet them where they are with practical tools, gentle structure, and holistic guidance that helps restore balance, energy, and hope.”

Each gathering follows an interactive roundtable format, offering participants valuable information, peer support, and simple lifestyle practices they can implement right away. Sessions are led by a team of medical and integrative health professionals, including oncologists, nutritionists, physical therapists, psychologists, and sleep specialists.

The accompanying Return to Vitality Participant Workbook allows attendees to track progress, reflect on weekly learnings, and integrate healing habits at home. Each session offers a focused theme, including:

Rebuilding the Foundation of Health

Nutrition for Healing and Recovery

Gut Health, Digestion & Microbiome Renewal

Gentle Movement & Physical Resilience

Rest, Sleep & Nervous System Recovery

Emotional Healing & Mindset

Hormonal Balance, Energy & Recovery

Strengthening Immunity & Resilience

Purpose, Community & Connection

Integration & Celebration



Rooted in the belief that healing begins at the cellular level, Return to Vitality provides a compassionate roadmap for rebuilding strength from the inside out. With an emphasis on whole organic nutrition — including soups specifically designed to reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system — the program reflects Organic Soup Kitchen’s 16-year commitment to providing metabolic oncology nutrition and food security to those in need throughout Santa Barbara County.

Enrollment is now open. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

For additional updates on session dates, featured topics, and program details email contact@organicsoupkitchen.org.

About Organic Soup Kitchen

Organic Soup Kitchen provides metabolic oncology nutrition and food security to low-income seniors and individuals with cancer or chronic illness throughout Santa Barbara County. All soups are handcrafted using 100% organic ingredients sourced from local farms, flash-frozen for purity and nutrient retention, and distributed through a network of volunteers, hospitals, and community partners.