There’s no question we live in difficult times.

The headlines scream that we’re a nation divided between heroes and traitors — a convenient and dangerous lie. The only solution we’re offered? Play dirtier. Fight fire with fire. Push our morally superior agenda even harder and hope the other side chokes on it.

And when that fails, we shrug and say, “If only more people voted in their best interest.”

But any parent knows what happens when you justify bad behavior with “He started it!” You get more bad behavior. The cycle repeats. Everyone loses.

It’s time we grew up. Time we stopped treating the other half of the country like they’re too ignorant to deserve a voice. That’s not democracy. That’s arrogance — the kind that belongs in a middle-school cafeteria, not in a grown-up republic.

If we’re honest, we all want the same things: fairness, accountability, and a system that works for ordinary people. We all believe in freedom and justice — not just as slogans, but as principles that must apply equally.

Where we differ is in how we get there. And that’s not a crisis — it’s democracy.

So let’s stop fighting over who started it. Let’s start acting like a people worth governing. And let’s tell our party leaders — loudly, clearly — that disenfranchising voters will never end disenfranchisement. It’s just common sense.