Santa Barbara Chamber Players Present an Evening of Orchestral and Choral Masterworks -by Sherry Trujillo

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Players invite audiences to their season opening concert on Saturday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in downtown Santa Barbara. The concert, conducted by Daniel Gee, will bring together local musicians, with local high school students, and the acclaimed Westmont College Choir for a program celebrating collaboration, community, and musical excellence.

The program opens with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, a gripping work that captures the tragic struggle of Beethoven. The mood softens with Zoltán Kodály’s Summer Evening, a richly textured tone poem that evokes the serenity and beauty of the Hungarian countryside. The orchestra will also perform Sergei Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony, a bright and witty homage to the elegance of the 18th century.

The second half of the concert features a collaboration with the Westmont College Choir, performing Felix Mendelssohn’s Verleih uns Frieden (“Grant Us Peace”) and Joseph Haydn’s Te Deum. Mendelssohn’s prayer for peace offers moments of sublime lyricism and heartfelt beauty, while Haydn’s Te Deum bursts with jubilant choral grandeur.

Daniel Gee, conductor for this concert, serves as Assistant Professor of Music at Westmont College, where he directs the Westmont College Choir and Chamber Singers. Under his direction, Westmont ensembles have performed both locally and abroad, including at the Granada Theatre for Westmont’s annual Christmas Festival. Gee also serves as conductor of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, furthering his dedication to musical education and youth mentorship.

The Westmont College Choir, one of the region’s most respected collegiate ensembles, has a rich tradition of musical excellence. The choir performs a diverse range of repertoire spanning centuries and styles, and is widely praised for its expressive tone, precision, and warmth. Their collaborations with the Santa Barbara Chamber Players will be sure to captivate audiences.

Tickets for this concert are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors and college students with ID, and free for students 18 and younger. Visit http://www.sbchamberplayers.org or purchase tickets at the door.

Join us for a powerful evening of music that unites generations, uplifts the spirit, and showcases the best of Santa Barbara’s musical community.