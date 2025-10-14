Santa Barbara County’s Rideau Vineyard Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Fundraiser Throughout October

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Rideau Vineyard, now in its 28th year of producing estate-driven Rhone-varietal wines of balance and character in Santa Barbara County, have announced their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, launching a vital initiative in support of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

Beginning October 17th, Rideau will launch the Rosé à la Fraise campaign. Rosé à la Fraise is a pink cocktail made with real fruit essences and Rideau’s estate-grown rosé of Syrah, sourced from Rideau’s estate vineyard along Foxen Canyon Road. The campaign will launch across Rideau’s social media platforms and at the winery’s popular tasting room, located along the picturesque Alamo Pintado corridor, which runs between the small towns of Los Olivos and Solvang. Guests who help raise awareness by sharing photos of themselves on Rideau’s oversized pink Adirondack chair, and tag Rideau on social media, will have a chance to win special prizes while supporting this necessary and essential cause.

Winemaker Adrienne Rule, herself a breast cancer survivor, will be featured on a video campaign launching the same day on social media. Throughout the month of October, 50% of the proceeds of all Rosé à la Fraise sales will directly benefit the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

“This October, as we bring awareness to breast cancer, it’s important to remind women to perform regular self-exams and get their regular screenings,” says winemaker Adrienne Rule. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 40, prior to my first mammogram, and 2 months after delivering twins with a 2-year old at home. Women undergo many changes to their bodies throughout their lives, so it is important to make sure that any and all differences or concerns are brought up to a provider. It would have been easy to push off my exams because of all that I had going on at home and work, but for the sake of my family, I went in. Breast cancer is being diagnosed in women before the age of 40 at an increasing rate. For this reason, it’s important to advocate for yourself to get early screening if you have a concern. Early detection can save your life,” she says.

Since its founding in 1997, Rideau Vineyard has been the wine lover’s home-away-from-home. Rideau Vineyard is perhaps best known for its critically acclaimed collection of estate-grown Rhone-inspired varietal wines and long heritage of quality, connection and warm hospitality. Rideau Vineyard has consistently prioritized a welcoming culture of hospitality, delivered with ease, and always in an inclusive fashion. Everyone is welcome at Rideau.

The Rosé à la Fraise cocktail will retail for $ 18.00 and will be available at Rideau’s historic adobe. To learn more about Rideau Vineyard, please visit http://www.rideauvineyard.com