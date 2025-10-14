Santa Barbara’s Just 4 Fun Party Rentals Announces Relocation & Expanded Operations

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ — Just 4 Fun Party Rentals, a full-service event rental company serving the Santa Barbara area since 2007, has announced its relocation to a new and expanded facility at 423 N Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103. The move marks a major step forward in enhancing logistics, client service, and design capabilities for weddings, corporate events, and community celebrations across the region.

“We’re thrilled to expand into a larger, more accessible space right in the heart of Santa Barbara,” said Michelle Solmaz, CFO & Principal Event Designer of Just 4 Fun Party Rentals. “This is my hometown, and being a truly local business means everything to us. Our new location allows us to better serve our community, improve delivery efficiency, and continue offering the beautifully curated event rentals we’re known for.”

The new location features expanded warehouse capacity, improved loading access for delivery operations, and an enhanced design studio where the team can curate signature event looks. The relocation supports Just 4 Fun’s continued growth in the luxury event market and reinforces its commitment to providing seamless, full-service rental experiences for Santa Barbara’s most cherished celebrations.

Founded in 2007, Just 4 Fun Party Rentals has grown from a small local rental company into a trusted full-service partner for thousands of weddings, private parties, and corporate functions throughout the Central Coast. Known for its curated selection, professional setup crews, and stress-free event support, the company has become a go-to resource for planners and venues seeking polished, reliable service.

The new address will officially open for operations on October 31, 2025, with all deliveries, pickups, and appointments transitioning to the Salsipuedes Street facility beginning that week.