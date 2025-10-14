SBART Press Lucheon: Aaron Baizan, Lila Westmacott and Peyton Sperling Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

Playoff pairings for flag football and girls’ volleyball will be released on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Many fall sports teams gave updates on their seasons for the final time at Monday’s SBART press luncheon.

Lila Westmacott of San Marcos High girls’ volleyball and Peyton Sperling of San Marcos flag football shared SBART Athlete of the Week honors on the girls’ side. Aaron Baizan of Santa Barbara High football was the male honoree.

Baizan spearheaded a dominant Santa Barbara High rushing attack with 96 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. He also added six tackles, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hurries on defense as the Dons defeated Rio Mesa 45-13.

In girls’ volleyball, San Marcos has dominated Channel League competition, and Westmacott has been a driving force, distributing the ball to a long list of quality hitters. She eclipsed 30 assists in victories over Santa Barbara High and Ventura, clinching the outright Channel League title.

#9 Lila Westmacott is a key contributor for the San Marcos girls’ volleyball team. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

In flag football, the Royals have compiled a 21-3 overall record and are eagerly awaiting their playoff pairing. Sperling has been a key contributor for San Marcos on both sides of the ball. She racked up 68 total yards with a touchdown and an interception against Rio Mesa, added 77 total yards with three touchdowns and an interception against rival Santa Barbara, and finished off her week with 92 total yards and two touchdowns in a 41-25 win over Ventura.

Chargers Win Sweepstakes Title

The Dos Pueblos girls’ cross country team performed admirably on their home course, capturing the sweepstakes title. Cate Bishop led the way for Dos Pueblos, finishing in third place overall with a time of 19:11.

The Chargers finished second overall on the boys’ side, led by Tristan Marston, who placed third individually with a time of 16:42.

At an invitational in Clovis, the Dos Pueblos boys placed fourth, with standout performances from captain Linus Martin and Owen Abbott. Abbott led the way with a time of 16:01.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams at Dos Pueblos are currently ranked sixth in CIF and second in the Channel League behind Ventura.