Vote yes on 50 “to protect Democracy?“ Seriously? First, this is not a Democracy. It is a constitutional republic characterized by representative government. Second, 38 per cent of Californians voted for Donald Trump in 2024.

The obvious intent of Proposition 50 is to disenfranchise those voters and end their representation through gerrymandering. How does this “protect Democracy?” California has 52 Congressmen. Only nine of them, 17 percent, are Republicans. But apparently Democrat leaders and the media here will only be satisfied with a one-party state. Bad idea!

Donald Trump certainly brings out the worst in his opponents.