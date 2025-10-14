Sheriff’s Office Team Takes Top Honors at Navy League’s 7th Annual Chili Cookoff

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Undersheriff Craig Bonner and Chief Custody Deputy Vinny Wasilewski took home top honors at the Navy League’s 7th Annual Chili Cookoff, held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

The duo impressed judges and attendees alike with their winning recipe, “Last Stand Chili,” a flavorful creation that blended Chief Wasilewski’s Wagyu beef chili with Undersheriff Bonner’s expertly smoked beef brisket. Their entry not only earned First Place overall but also won the award for Best Chili Name — a lighthearted nod to their upcoming retirements and final competition together.

This marks the seventh year the Sheriff’s Office has participated in the Navy League’s Chili Cookoff, a friendly community event that brings together local law enforcement, first responders, and military supporters in a spirited show of camaraderie and culinary creativity.

The Sheriff’s Office extends congratulations to all the participants and thanks the Navy League of Santa Barbara for continuing this beloved local tradition that celebrates service, teamwork, and community connection.