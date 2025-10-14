Santa Barbara is known for its scenic beaches and iconic downtown views, but venture beyond the waterfront and a different picture emerges. Many working-class neighbourhoods, particularly on the city’s Eastside and near the lower Westside — lack safe, accessible parks and recreation areas. These communities, where many of the people who keep Santa Barbara running actually live, often face longer travel times to green spaces and fewer shaded sidewalks or playgrounds.

Public space isn’t just about beauty, it’s about belonging. Access to parks and other community urban design initiates improves physical health, mental well-being, and community connection. When some residents must cross town for what others can find around the corner, equity suffers.

Santa Barbara has ambitious climate and livability goals, but those ideals ring hollow without investment in equitable park planning. The city should prioritize parkland acquisitions and green-space funding where need is highest, not just where views are best. A truly world-class city ensures every child can play safely outdoors and community member can flourish — regardless of their ZIP code.