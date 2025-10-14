Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) Celebrates National Give to Women & Girls Day by Honoring Gwyn Lurie and WEV’s League of Extraordinary Women

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) honored National Give to Women & Girls Day on Tuesday, October 7, by celebrating its annual donors, members of the organization’s League of Extraordinary Women, at a luncheon at the Santa Barbara Club. The event brought together community leaders, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists united in the mission to strengthen women’s economic power.

The program featured remarks from Nicki Parr, WEV CEO, who spoke about the need to fund women and girls’ causes year-round. “Women’s philanthropy isn’t a niche cause—it’s a driving force for community transformation,” said Parr. “When women control the flow of resources, they change the world for everyone. Leaders like Gwyn are proving that every dollar directed toward women and girls multiplies in impact.”

During the event, WEV honored Gwyn Lurie, co-founder of The GivingList Women, for her leadership in women’s philanthropy and her commitment to elevating women’s voices and solutions through storytelling and advocacy.

“I’m grateful not only for this honor but to be in partnership with WEV, with whom I and all of us at The Giving List Women share an unwavering belief in the revolutionary power of seeing the world through a female lens,” said Lurie.

Lurie, is also CEO of the Montecito Journal and co-founder of The Giving List. The Giving List Women, launched in 2024, was created to address the staggering reality that only two percent of all philanthropic dollars support women’s and girls’ organizations. Through her work, Lurie has built a global platform to connect philanthropists with nonprofits advancing gender equity.

The luncheon also featured remarks from Ana Arce, a WEV client and Policy Advocate with Central Coast United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE). Arce shared her journey from housing insecurity to financial confidence, crediting WEV’s Financial Empowerment courses for helping her build stability for herself and her family. Her story exemplified WEV’s mission to provide access to financial literacy, business education, and capital for women across the Central Coast.

At the event, Parr also announced a matching gift from Dr. Nancy O’Reilly, founder of Women Connect4Good, who pledged a $50,000 match to inspire local giving and close a gap in WEV’s government funding for 2026.

The League of Extraordinary Women, WEV’s community of annual donors, was at the heart of the celebration. The League unites women and allies committed to creating a more equal economy, and its members’ generosity enables WEV to offer financial education, entrepreneurial courses, and fair access to capital.

Those interested in joining the League or supporting WEV’s work can visit http://www.wevonline.org/league.

Events like this are made possible through the generosity of WEV’s 2025 sponsors, including Thriving Sponsors: Amazon, Athens Services, Banks Coaching, Community West Bank, Cox Communications, Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics at CSU Channel Islands, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co, Santa Barbara Foundation, Tileco, and Ventura County Credit Union; Innovation Sponsors: Chevron, La Arcada, Montecito Bank & Trust, Nicholson & Schwartz, and Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation; Empower Sponsors: Bank of America and UCLA Health; and Passion Sponsor: US Bank.

About Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV)

Women’s Economic Ventures is a nonprofit dedicated to the economic empowerment of women. WEV is a business resource network for anyone looking to start or grow a business and improve their business and financial skills. WEV provides a full range of small business support—including classes, consulting, and funding—as well as financial literacy programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. While WEV’s focus is on women, it welcomes everyone into the WEV community. Business courses, programs, and loans are provided in both English and Spanish.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and small business advisory services to more than 20,000 people throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. WEV has made more than $10 million in small business loans and grants and helped nearly 6,000 local businesses start or expand, generating an estimated $598 million in annual sales and sustaining or creating nearly 12,000 local jobs. WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Center, as well as a community lender. To support WEV’s work, please visit http://www.wevonline.org/support.