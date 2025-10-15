I beg to disagree with those who say that Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize based solely on the recent Israel-Gaza ceasefire agreement — that previous presidents have incrementally worked on.

Awarding Trump a Nobel does not reflect the main reason for the prize. The Nobel Peace Prize should be given to someone who is consistently peace loving and who actually cares for his fellow human being — which Trump will never be.

His daily transactional behavior, especially against his perceived critics and opponents, shows precisely what kind of character (or lack of) he has.

Trump is an innately malevolent person. He is not a peacemaker — his evil rhetoric and daily behavior divide and incite violence among the American people. A man-child, he is always a cruel name-calling bully. He is arrogant, always vindictive, and indeed a sociopathic narcissist.

His present actions are now clearly leading to a military takeover — martial law — because he wants to stay in power permanently.

He will never deserve the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize.

Alice San Andres-Calleja is a lifelong community organizer in Greater Los Angeles and in the Central Coast, and publisher-editor of The Mesa Paper, Santa Barbara’s first neighborhood publication.