Professional Genealogist Lisa Medina presents “Mexican Genealogy Research: Civil & Church Records and Beyond” at Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Event

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society invites the public to its monthly meeting on Saturday, October 18, featuring professional genealogist and lecturer Lisa Medina who will present “Mexican Genealogy Research: Civil & Church Records and Beyond.”

Discover the essentials of Mexican genealogy research including language resources, naming conventions, and key civil and church records, while also exploring lesser-used sources such as newspapers, immigration files, and colonial records. Examples from early Santa Barbara families will illustrate how these resources bring family history to life.

About the Speaker: Lisa Medina is a professional genealogist and experienced lecturer, applying her background in teaching to all of her presentations. She is an alum of several genealogical institutes and education programs (ProGen, SLIG, Gen-Fed) and her research expertise is in Mexican genealogy. When not researching, Lisa is the Director of Admissions and University Registrar at a California State University.

About the Event: Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments and informal discussions with the Society’s Special Interest Groups, covering a variety of topics from getting started in genealogy to writing family histories. A short business meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by Lisa’s presentation at 11:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

About the Society: The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society helps people discover, document, share, and preserve their family histories. An all-volunteer organization, the Society operates a research library with 16,000+ books and a computer lab offering access subscription genealogy websites. Annual memberships start at $40. Learn more and join today at SBGen.org.