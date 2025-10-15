Santa Barbara County Residents Encouraged to Register to Vote Ahead of Upcoming Statewide Special Election

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – As the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election approaches, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office encourages all eligible residents to register to vote. The deadline to register to vote for this election is October 20, 2025.

“The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office is here to help,” emphasizes Joe Holland, Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters. “Registering to vote or verifying that your voter registration is valid is important.”

A person is eligible to vote if they are a citizen of the United States and at least 18 years of age on election day. Eligible citizens can register to vote online by visiting sbcvote.com or registertovote.ca.gov. Voter registration applications can also be found at most post offices and can be returned postage free to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

In addition, voters can verify their voter registration, including residential mailing address at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or sbcvote.com.

If a voter has moved or needs to update their voter registration, they can do so at registertovote.ca.gov. If a voter needs more information, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office can be reached at 800-722-8683.