Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Begins Accepting Applications for 2026–27

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has begun accepting applications for financial aid during the 2026–2027 academic year. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at http://www.sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation received 3,334 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.7 million in scholarships to 2,125 Santa Barbara County students. Scholarship awards for undergraduates at four-year schools averaged $3,512; graduate student awards (excluding those for medical school) averaged $4,102. The Scholarship Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training. Eligible students may receive up to five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding. The primary criteria for award selection are financial need, academic achievement, and motivation.

The deadline to apply for Foundation art and honors scholarships is November 15; applications for general and employer-sponsored scholarships must be submitted by January 31, 2026.

“As always, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara stands ready to support the educational aspirations of students and families in our community. In addition to scholarships, our organization provides free financial aid advisory services countywide. We take great pride in serving as an indispensable resource for area residents seeking to better themselves through college or vocational study,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.