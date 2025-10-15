Scott St. Germain, U.S. Army Veteran and Vice President at Genentech, Joins Dream Foundation Board

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Calif. – 2025 October 15 – Scott St. Germain, U.S. Army veteran and Vice President at Genentech, has joined the Board of Directors of Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults.

St. Germain is a founding member of the organization’s Dreams for Veterans Advisory Council and will remain dedicated to helping veterans and active service members when they most need it. He now looks forward to supporting the broader mission of assisting all Dream recipients.

“Dream Foundation provides people with a much-needed smile and sense of comfort during what is often a difficult period of their lives,” says St. Germain. “It’s an honor to join this impressive Board of Directors and be part of Dream Foundation’s mission.”

After earning a BS in Civil Engineering from the US Military Academy at West Point, St. Germain served as an Engineer officer and Company Commander in the U.S. Army, at which time he also earned an MS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Arkansas. He then received his MBA from the Harvard Business School before joining Genentech, a leading biotechnology company and Dream Foundation corporate partner since 2007. While at Genentech, St. Germain has led multiple business teams, activities, and investments to ensure that patient care and societal benefit is optimized in specific disease areas.

“Scott has left an indelible mark on the Dreams for Veterans program over the last four years,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. “We are thrilled that he has accepted a more formal role with the organization and are grateful to have his knowledge and passion as Dream Foundation continues to grow.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty-one years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator’s four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.