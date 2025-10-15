Vets for Peace Target Military’s Climate Impact with Film Screening, Santa Barbara Tour

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

From Oct. 18-20, a contingent from Veterans for Peace will be touring the Santa Barbara area as part of the Wake Up to Climate Crisis & No MÁS (No Military Air Shows) Tour, protesting the U.S. military’s outsized carbon footprint and its role as the world’s largest institutional contributor to climate change. On Oct. 18, they will join the No Kings demonstration in downtown Santa Barbara. On Oct. 19, they will tour Isla Vista to host a free 5pm screening at IV Theater of the climate‑militarism documentary Earth’s Greatest Enemy by director Abby Martin.

The screening is open to the public in collaboration with the Environmental Justice (EJ) Club at the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management and Researchers Against War (RAW). The EJ Club has in recent years organized annual environmental justice symposia, led dialogues on the intersection of race and ecology and convened community‑oriented panels to promote climate equity and resilience. RAW, composed largely of UCSB graduate students, works to challenge and dismantle the deep tie between higher education and the military. It highlights how branches of the U.S. military pour heavy funding into science and engineering research, from “basic” science to advanced materials development, and how this dynamic worsens under federal cuts to agencies like NIH and NSF.

On Oct. 20, the tour will participate in a teach-in on the UCSB campus with the EJ Club and RAW where the university community will be invited to discuss the previous day’s screening of Earth’s Greatest Enemy in addition to broad topics from imperialism to military research being conducted at UCSB.