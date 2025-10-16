Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, October 15, 2025 –

The City of Lompoc is making funds available to non-profit agencies and other organizations under the Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and local Human Service Funds for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Grants will be awarded at a $15,000 minimum. In order to apply for funding, interested applicants must attend a mandatory pre-application workshop and community needs assessment:

Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

City Hall – Council Chamber

100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436

CDBG applications will be available on the City’s website at http://www.cityoflompoc.com through the Neighborly Software Program. The deadline for submittal of completed applications is Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. All applications must be submitted using the Neighborly Software Program. For more information, call the Community Development Department at (805) 875-8245 or email c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us. Si desea esta información en español, favor de llamar a Chanel Ovalle, al teléfono (805) 875-8245.

Ciudad de Lompoc Aviso de Disponibilidad de Fondos (NOFA) para 2026-2027

Subvención en Bloque para el Desarrollo Comunitario (CDBG) y Fondos de Servicios Humanos locales

La Ciudad de Lompoc está poniendo a disposición de agencias sin fines de lucro y otras organizaciones fondos recibidos bajo el Programa federal de Subvención en Bloque para el Desarrollo Comunitario (CDBG, por sus siglas en inglés) y los Fondos de Servicios Humanos locales para el año fiscal 2026-2027. Las subvenciones se otorgarán a un mínimo de $ 15,000. Para solicitar financiamiento, los solicitantes interesados deben asistir a un taller obligatorio previo a la presentación de sus solicitudes y evaluación de necesidades de comunidad:

Miercoles, 5 de noviembre de 2025 a las 10:00 a.m.

City Hall – Council Chamber

100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436

La aplicacion estaran disponibles en el sitio web de la Ciudad en http://www.cityoflompoc.com en la programa de Neighborly Software. La fecha límite para presentar las solicitudes completadas es el jueves 4 de diciembre de 2025 a las 3:00 p.m. Todas las solicitudes se deben enviarse utilizando el programa Neighborly Software. Para más información, llame al Departamento de Desarrollo Comunitario al (805) 875-8245, o escriba por correo electrónico a c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

