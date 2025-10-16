Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold virtual and in-person Public Forums to receive comments from Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers regarding the utility’s 2027 General Rate Case (GRC) application. Public Forums are an opportunity for PG&E customers to share input directly with the CPUC about PG&E’s request to increase revenues to cover natural gas and electric operations, distribution, and generation costs for 2027–2030.

When:

Oct. 22, 2025 – 2 p.m. (Virtual)

Oct. 23, 2025 – 6 p.m. (Virtual)

Nov. 7, 2025 – 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (In-person)

What: PG&E filed its GRC on May 15, 2025, requesting CPUC authorization for an increase in revenues to support system safety, reliability, and modernization efforts. PG&E’s proposal seeks $16.6 billion in total revenues, an increase of $1.24 billion, or 8 percent, over 2026 levels. The CPUC’s review will determine whether these proposed increases are reasonable and in the public interest. If approved as filed, a typical combined natural gas and electric bill for a residential customer would increase approximately 3.6 percent in 2027 compared to 2025 levels.

The CPUC invites customers to attend a Public Forum and provide input on how PG&E’s request impacts their utility bills, service quality, and local communities.

Where: Remote access via webcast or phone, or in-person at the specified address.

In- Person Location : Hugh Burns State Building, 2550 Mariposa Mall, Suite #1036 (Assembly Room), Fresno, CA 93721

: Hugh Burns State Building, 2550 Mariposa Mall, Suite #1036 (Assembly Room), Fresno, CA 93721 Live video broadcast with English or Spanish captions via webcast: http://www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc Participants who choose to view via webcast will have audio and video but will not be able to make verbal comments. If you would like to make a comment, refer to the phone-in information below. For captions, after clicking on the name of the meeting, click the green button below the video for captions. Then select captions by clicking on the white icon next to the word “live” at the bottom of the video. The Public Forums will be recorded and archived for future viewing.

with English or Spanish captions via webcast: http://www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc Phone : 1-800-857-1917, passcode: 1673482# Participants will have audio and will be able to make comments. To make a comment, after entering the passcode, when prompted press *1, unmute your phone, and record your name. Wait times depend on the number of speakers in the public comment queue. During times of high call volumes, wait times will be longer. The operator will call on you when it is your turn to speak.

: 1-800-857-1917, passcode: 1673482#

Specialized Accommodations

If specialized accommodations are needed to attend, such as non-English or American Sign Language interpreters, please contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office at public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov or toll free at 866-849-8390 at least five business days in advance of the event.

Background

GRCs are conducted every four years to review how much revenue PG&E needs to operate and maintain its electric and natural gas systems safely and reliably. The CPUC will examine PG&E’s proposed costs, investments, and service levels to ensure they are just and reasonable for customers. This proceeding addresses funding for PG&E’s electric and natural gas distribution, generation, and transmission systems. It excludes costs associated with wildfire mitigation, fuel purchases, and operations of PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, among others, which are reviewed in separate proceedings.

No official action will be taken on this matter at the Public Forums.

How to Make Comment

Attend : Join a Public Forum virtually or in-person and sign-up to speak.

: Join a Public Forum virtually or in-person and sign-up to speak. Submit Written Comments: Submit your comments anytime online, and read the comments of others, on the proceeding’s Docket Card.

More Information

About the California Public Utilities Commission

The CPUC regulates services and utilities, protects consumers, safeguards the environment, and assures Californians access to safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services. Visit http://www.cpuc.ca.gov for more information.