Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, October 16, 2025 – The City of Goleta reminds you to join Mayor Paula Perotte and Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1) for our final Coffee & Community / Café y Comunidad event of 2025! Come by the Stow House Ranch Yard (304 N. Los Carneros Road) on Sunday, November 2, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon for a relaxed morning filled with friendly conversation, tasty coffee, and Dia de Los Muertos-Inspired treats. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín said, “This special gathering takes place at one of Goleta’s most beloved historic sites and fun spots for the kids to run around – the Stow House Ranch Yard. We hope you will come enjoy a fun morning with us and bring any questions you have about issues impacting your neighborhood, upcoming projects, or anything on your mind.”

The event also happens to fall on Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) — a holiday honoring loved ones and celebrating life. To mark the occasion, we’ll be serving Day of the Dead-inspired pastries and offering arts and crafts kits courtesy of the Goleta Valley Library. The Library Bookvan will also be on-site, along with Emergency Preparedness staff sharing helpful safety information.

In partnership with the Goleta Valley Historical Society, “Sundays at the Ranch” will open an hour early just for this event, and will remain open until its usual time of 2:00 p.m. After enjoying your coffee, stay to explore the grounds, visit the Museum Store and Visitors Center, meet the friendly barn animals, or take a complimentary tractor ride. Regular Stow House Museum and Visitors Center hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., but it will be open for this event. Learn more at https://goletahistory.org/.

The City hosts Coffee & Community events throughout the year in each of its four districts to bring residents and City leaders together in conversation. To find out what district you live in, visit our interactive map: https://tinyurl.com/GoletaInteractiveMap. All Goleta residents are welcome to attend, no matter your district.

We hope to see you on November 2nd!