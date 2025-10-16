Join the SB Reads 2025 Kickoff Celebration and Pick Up Your Free Book!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 16, 2025

Santa Barbara Public Library is excited to kick off the 2025 SB Reads program with a community celebration on the Michael Towbes Library Plaza. This year’s selected title – and first-ever graphic novel featured in the program – is The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen.

At the kickoff event, attendees can:

Pick up a free copy of The Magic Fish in English or El pez mágico en español!

Contribute to a community art project led by local artist, Veronica Sanchez!

Sign up for upcoming SB Reads activities, including book clubs, workshops, and special events!

SB Reads Kickoff

Friday, October 24, 2025

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Free copies of The Magic Fish/ El pez mágico will also be available at all Santa Barbara Public Library locations beginning October 25, while supplies last.

For more information, visit SB Reads 2025 (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SBReads2025).

About Veronica Sanchez

Vero Sanchez is a Mexican graphic design artist and acrylic painter based in Santa Barbara, CA. with a BA in Cultural Anthropology from the University of California, Riverside. Vero’s work is primarily centered in Artivismo (Art-Activism) and celebrates cultural and socio-political identities.

About SB Reads

Each year, Santa Barbara Public Library distributes free copies of a selected title and invites the community to engage in events and discussions centered around the book. We hope that readers will connect with each other by exploring themes, participating in discussions, and examining the world through different viewpoints.

SB Reads is made possible through the generous financial support of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.