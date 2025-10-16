Lompoc Library Partnering with Neighborhood Forest to Offer Free Succulents to Kids

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, October 16, 2025 – This fall, the Lompoc Public Library System is thrilled to announce its participation in Neighborhood Forest’s Free Succulent Program in an effort to inspire youth environmentalism and help make our community and homes more green!

Parents and guardians are asked to please fill out the following online registration form by October 28th. Those who register will receive a free succulent in mid-November.Register by going to https://www.neighborhoodforest.org/parent-registration-fall-program/?school=97473

Those who sign up will also have the option to donate or purchase additional succulents and plant-related educational products. Please note this is optional and any purchases/donations will help fund more free plants for kids in the program.

Plants will be delivered to the Lompoc Public Library and staff will contact registrants when it is time to pick the plants up. The anticipated pick up date is around mid-November.

Instructions on planting and caring for the plants, along with species details, will be emailed a few days before their delivery and will also be accessible in the “Resources” section on the Neighborhood Forest website.

Thank you for your support and participation. For more information about this program, please visit http://www.neighborhoodforest.org or http://www.facebook.com/neighborhoodforest.

Further questions can be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.

