The roads in Santa Barbara are in desperate need of repair. I am shocked to see how poorly maintained they are, and yet improvements are happening too slowly. Some roads like Foothill and Milpas are continually undergoing work, but only end up bumpier when they are finished. I have driven on dirt roads that are smoother than many of our streets.

Everyone who drives in Santa Barbara has experienced the frustratingly bumpy ride to get anywhere. In fact a Google search reports that nearly 60 percent of Santa Barbara city streets are rated as poor or mediocre, according to a “Pavement Condition Index.” The large cracks, potholes, and uneven surfaces pose many problems such as damaging cars and increasing the number of accidents. This is a danger for pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers.

I drive these horrible roads every day. The millions of potholes that I cannot avoid have become a miserable part of my daily driving experience. Should we really be subjected to these conditions every time we drive when we pay such a high price to live here?

If the roads in Santa Barbara are improved, then they would become safer for not only drivers but pedestrians and cyclists too. Driving would be an overall better experience and cause less damage to vehicles.

I urge drivers to reach out to Santa Barbara Public Works at (805) 897-2630 and report needed repairs so that everyone has a more tolerable and safe driving experience.