Santa Barbara High Boys’ Basketball Hosting Prestigious Battle by the Beach Tournament

The Dons Will Take on Top Programs Utah Prep and Crossroads in a Fall Basketball Tournament

Thu Oct 16, 2025 | 5:45pm
The Santa barbara High boys' basketball program is hosting a three-day tournament. | Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball program will host the Battle by the Beach tournament this weekend, October 17-19, at venues throughout the Santa Barbara area.

The 46-team tournament features programs from across the West Coast, including some of the top prep schools in the country, such as Utah Prep, PHP Prep, and SoCal Prep.

In addition, six of the nation’s top 75 ranked individual players will be competing, headlined by five-star standouts Gene Roebuck and Shalen Sheppard. Four-star recruits Mekhi Robertson, Julius Price, Anthony Felesi, and Trevion Carter-Given will also be in action.

The Dons will face Utah Prep on Friday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a matchup against Crossroads on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both games will take place at J.R. Richards Gymnasium on the campus of Santa Barbara High.

Dos Pueblos and San Marcos are the other local teams competing in the three-day tournament.

Fri Oct 17, 2025 | 01:26am
