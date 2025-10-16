United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is Proud to Announce Record-Breaking $475,000 Raised at 10th Anniversary Rally4Kids

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara County, CA – 10/16/2025 – Now, one month after celebrating the 10th Anniversary Rally4Kids fundraiser, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) is reflecting with deep gratitude on a record-breaking event that raised over $475,000 in support of youth across Santa Barbara County – making it the most successful Rally in the organization’s history.

What began a decade ago as a spirited gathering of community champions has grown into a beloved tradition that unites donors, sponsors, volunteers, and friends of UBGC. This year’s multi-day event, including a scenic driver’s rally, elegant gala, and lively after-party, not only celebrated years of Rally4Kids, but also reaffirmed the power of community to rally behind young people who need us most.

Funds raised will directly support vital programs including STEM and literacy initiatives, leadership and career readiness for teens, scholarships for Camp Whittier, and the Zero Hunger initiative providing hot meals to youth in need.

UBGC extends its gratitude and special recognition to the Rally4Kids Committee Members, Monte & Maria Wilson, John Dembowski, Ray Link, Jim Crook, Angel Martinez, and Jeff Clark, whose dedication, creativity, and hard work were at the heart of this milestone year. “This record-breaking success would not have been possible without our committee’s tireless efforts,” said Taylor Swan, Chief Development Officer. “We are deeply grateful for their commitment and for every sponsor, volunteer, and donor who made this event such a meaningful celebration.”

As UBGC moves into the holiday season, the organization continues channel the momentum from Rally4Kids into programs that bring joy, nourishment, and opportunity to hundreds of youth across Santa Barbara County.

Here’s to the next 10 years of Rally4Kids – and to the bright futures we’re building together!

For more information or to donate, visit http://www.unitedbg.org.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit http://www.unitedbg.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on America on Facebook and Twitter.