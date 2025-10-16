Veterans Encouraged to Register for Annual Stand Down Resource Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria—The annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down will take place on Oct. 25, 2025 and veterans are encouraged to sign-up for resources and assistance.

The 13th annual event — open to all veterans but tailored for homeless and at-risk veterans -– will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

The event is limited to the first 500 veterans, legal spouses and dependent children younger than 18.

Applications for veterans are available at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website: http://www.sbcountystanddown.com or by calling Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s Office at (805) 346-8402.

Among the more than 100 service providers will be organizations such as Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, SEE International Vision Care, Showers of Blessings, Veterans Administration Medical, Veterans Administration Supported Housing, Welfare-to-Work resume assistance, Transitions Mental Health, Legal Aid Foundation, Good Samaritan Shelter Services, Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, Community Partners in Caring, Center for Employment and Training, Allan Hancock College Veterans Success Center and more.

Santa Barbara County will be on hand with resources including homeless outreach, the Probation Department, Public Defender, Parks Department, Santa Barbara County Public Health with vaccinations and immunizations, Housing and Community Development, Home Support Services and Public Authority, General Relief and CalFresh, SSI advocate and more county services.

The Stand Down was created to provide veterans in need with a huge variety of resources, including food, haircuts, clothing, gear such as boots, tents and blankets, resume assistance, showers, educational resources, legal guidance, chaplain services, readjustment counseling and more.

Stand Down organizers have created an easy link for generous donors to select much needed items at Walmart.com and have them delivered directly to Stand Down. Follow the directions under the sponsors/donations tab at http://www.sbcountystanddown.com and select from dozens of items needed by veterans. Donations of gift cards are greatly appreciated and will be used to fill unmet needs for the day of the event.

Financial donations may also be sent to the Stand Down at the Good Samaritan Shelter, P.O. Box 5908, Santa Maria, CA 93456 with the notation that funds are for the “SB County Veterans Stand Down.” The tax identification number is 77-0133375.