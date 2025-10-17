Donald Trump and his disciples claim his election in 2024 was a landslide. That’s not even close to being true. The popular vote was 49.8 percent for Trump and 48.3 percent for Kamala Harris, one of the smallest margins in U.S. history.

Rethuglicans revel in the fact that Trump did get 77 million votes. Among those voters were men and women of various races, religions, nationalities, income and education levels, and types of employment. Trump had made his proposed agenda clear:

Mass deportations based on skin color, accent, or not practicing his preferred religion. A redistribution of wealth from the poor and middle class to his billionaire donors. Weaponization of the Department of Justice. Protecting pedophiles. The loss of affordable healthcare for tens of millions of Americans. Elimination of the Department of Education. Imposition of tariffs, which would increase costs to all consumers and put many businesses, including family farms, on the precipice of bankruptcy.

They got what they voted for (in some cases, three times), but they thought that only “others” would be hurt. Karma happens, and now they are feeling the pain. As George Orwell said, “A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves, and traitors are not victims, but accomplices,” so spare us the sorrowful tears.

Regarding the No Kings protests on October 18: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) described the protests as the “hate America rally.” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) echoed this sentiment and added it’s “the terrorist wing of the Democratic Party.” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) contributed to the ever ready “paid professional protesters” delusion.

Really? Who paid for an estimated five million terrorists to rally in all 50 states?

Weren’t these four men part of the hair-on-fire MAGA brigade who insisted that it was the inflammatory rhetoric of the radical left that incited violence in our country? Let’s expose these low I.Q. individuals for who they are: shameless hypocrites whose only goal is access to power.

Let’s continue to make our voices heard so that our children and grandchildren will know what we did to protect and preserve our democracy. As Ravish Kumar said, “Not all battles are fought for victory. Some are fought to tell the world there was someone on the battlefield.” We are that someone and we shall not be moved.