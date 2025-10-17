Climbing Gym Offers Free Night for College Students to Combat Social Isolation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — October 17, 2025

As traditional third spaces like coffee shops and bookstores continue to decline, The Pad Climbing is stepping up to offer more than just a workout: we’re creating a place to belong.

The Pad Climbing is opening its doors FREE to all students with a valid college ID on Friday, October 24 from 5–10 PM. The event will take place at The Pad’s Santa Barbara location and includes free climbing, gear rentals, music, and good vibes. No experience necessary.

“We’re not just a gym,” says Kristin Horowitz, CEO of The Pad Climbing. “We’re a third space — a home away from home. Students crave real-world connection, and we’re one solution to that.”

Climbing has been shown to reduce stress, increase confidence, and foster community in a way few other activities can. This is just one way we are a part of helping respond to the rising mental health concerns and isolation affecting college students. The Pad’s staff are trained to welcome total beginners and help people feel at ease regardless of experience or background.

This event is part of The Pad’s broader mission to build community and make climbing (and connection) accessible to everyone.

DETAILS: