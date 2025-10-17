Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Orange County, Palos Verdes, Santa Barbara and San Diego, CA — October 17, 2025 — Cox Communications today announced the launch of Cox TV Lite, a new streaming TV package designed for customers who want live entertainment and lifestyle channels at a lower cost. Available for just $20 per month, Cox TV Lite offers 60 popular cable channels and 20 streaming channels, all accessible through the Contour App on Xumo Stream Box, iOS, Android, Apple TV, and the web.

Cox TV Lite is built for today’s households who want flexibility, simplicity, and value. With no extra equipment required, customers can watch their favorite shows anywhere, enjoy on-demand content, and record up to 20 hours with cloud DVR.

“Cox TV Lite is our answer to customers seeking affordable, easy access to the channels they love,” said John Hays, SVP Residential Marketing, Cox Communications. “We’re excited to offer an entertainment solution that fits modern viewing habits and helps customers get more value from their Cox Internet service.”

Key Features:

60 top cable channels, including Food Network, HGTV, Hallmark, A&E, Lifetime, AMC, Discovery Channel, and more

20 streaming channels via Xumo Play

No cable box required—just the Contour App

20 hours of cloud DVR and on-demand access

$20/month for Cox internet customers

Cox TV Lite is available now to customers. For more information, visit http://www.cox.com/coxtvlite.

About Cox Communications: Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we own network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Our fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. We’re the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.