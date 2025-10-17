Figueroa Mountain Brewing Takes Home Their 35th Medal at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival® Competition Extending Festival Record Streak to 15 Consecutive Years.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Buellton, CA Oct 11,2025 — Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. earned a silver medal at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, hosted and presented by the Brewers Association®. This win was their 35th medal in the in America’s most prestigious beer competition. More importantly, the Central Coast brewing company extended their winning streak to the festival record of 15 consecutive years.

In the 2025 competition, 8300 beers and ciders spanning 108 beer categories and six cider categories were judged by panels of professional judges. Winning a coveted Great American Beer Festival competition medal signifies global recognition for brewing excellence, acknowledging the quality and style accuracy of the beer or cider.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. was recognized in the Other Strong Beer-style category for its Agua Santa Imperial, a full-bodied Imperial Mexican Lager. This is the second consecutive year that this beer has won in the category. The beer is sold in local supermarkets and chain retailers throughout the state. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co is a family-owned brewery, started by a father and son team, Jim and Jaime Dietenhofer in 2010.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company team accepted their 35th medal at GABF in Denver, Colorado.

“This is a dream come true to not only compete at this level, but to keep the streak alive for the brewery. It is the most competitive competition and the greatest honor as a brewer.” said Chris Gonzales, Director of Brewing Operations.

This year’s results revealed 273 breweries and cideries earned 347 medals out of 8300 entries. The Great American Beer Festival panel of judges evaluated noteworthy brews and ciders across 108 beer categories, six cider categories, and the Pro-Am and Collaboration competitions.

“The Great American Beer Festival competition is the ultimate proving ground, recognizing the absolute best in innovation and craftsmanship from brewers all over the country. Earning a medal here, whether it’s gold, silver, or bronze, is an incredible, career-defining achievement that signifies a brew’s excellence against the most rigorous standards in the industry,” remarked Chris Williams, competition director for the Brewers Association. “The Brewers Association proudly celebrates the accomplishments of every single medal winner.”

The awards ceremony, live-streamed on The Brewing Network on Saturday, October 11, 2025, was held in the festival hall at the Colorado Convention Center as part of the Great American Beer Festival before Saturday’s session. For more information on the Great American Beer Festival competition, including a complete 2025 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.

ABOUT FIGUEROA MOUNTAIN BREWING: Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery founded in 2010 by father and son team Jaime and the late Jim Dietenhofer. With a passion for craft beer, they set out to pay homage to the Central Coast of California with handcrafted beer and hand drawn label art depicting their beloved local landscape. Figueroa Mountain’s core values revolve around Quality, Community, Growth, and Ethos. Their beer can be enjoyed at their taproom locations and at select craft beer retailers in California. Learn more at http://www.figmtnbrew.com. Contact Cheyenne Agin at Cheyenne@figmtnbrew.com