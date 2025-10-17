Santa Ynez Valley Community Book Club Welcomes Bestselling Author Joe Siple

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Friends of the Santa Ynez Valley Library and the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District have worked together to bring a first ever, community book club to the Valley.

“At Santa Ynez High School, we are excited to build a community around books, where we lay the foundation for lifelong learning with residents of all ages, a shared understanding, and inspired minds. This first community book club is more than just reading; it is about digging in together, growing stronger connection, building relationships, and preparing to welcome the author Joe Siple, who sparked this journey. My favorite quote from the book is “S, B, K” Tiegan says. “Strong, brave and kind.” If our students and community can do that, our School, Valley, and World will be a better place.” Dr. Kimberly Sheehan, Superintendent.

Maxy Awards “BOOK OF THE YEAR” and USA Today Bestseller, The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride.

With all his family and friends gone, one-hundred-year-old Murray McBride is looking for a reason to live. He finds it in Jason Cashman, a ten-year-old boy with a terminal heart defect and a list of five things he wants to do before he dies.

Together, they race against the limited time each has left, ticking off wishes one by one. Along the way, Murray remembers what it is like to be young, and Jason fights for the opportunity to grow old. But when tragedy strikes, their worlds are turned upside-down, and an unexpected gift is the only thing that can make Jason’s final wish come true.

This book club event promotes community building, transcending literary discussion to create spaces where individuals can come together around shared interests. This communal aspect is particularly important in today’s increasingly fragmented society, where individuals may struggle to find common ground with others.

There are opportunities to participate in this event and to meet the author. On Wednesday November 5th at the Vet’s Hall Legion Wing (Solvang Senior Center) at 10:00am. The Book Loft in Solvang is hosting a reading, Q&A and book signing from 2:00PM – 4:00PM. There is also a private reception on November 5th at the California Art and Nature Museum from 5:30PM – 7:00PM. The reception is a ticketed event. For additional information please contact friendssyvlibrary@gmail.com.