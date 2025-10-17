Sunset on the Sahara Gala Breaks Fundraising Records for United Way’s Community Programs.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

United Way of Santa Barbara County's Red Feather Ball 2025, by Merryl Brown Events, October 10, 2025, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara, California, United States of America.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, October 17, 2025 – United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 28th Annual Red Feather Ball celebrated record-breaking success, supporting community programs and services across each of United Way’s core focus areas. This year’s gala, themed Sunset on the Sahara, welcomed donors, partners, and community members to celebrate United Way’s growing impact. The event was sponsored by title sponsor, U.S. Bank, and 20+ additional corporate and individual sponsors and underwriters. Thanks to generous event sponsors, 100% of event proceeds will benefit the children and families served through United Way programs.

Since 1997, the Red Feather Ball has provided an opportunity for donors to support local programs that continue to demonstrate significant impact on the trajectory of local children and families. Held in downtown Santa Barbara on October 10th, this year’s event benefited the entire program suite from United Way, which includes programs like the award-winning Fun in the Sun summer learning program, the Resiliency Grants individual assistance program, and the organization’s disaster response funds and programs.

“Every dollar raised tonight goes directly to the programs we’ve built together. Programs that are generating lasting, real-world impact for thousands of our neighbors and friends,” said Steve Ortiz, President & CEO of the organization, in his remarks during the program. “Thank you for showing up for our neighbors in need. For being a part of our community’s brighter future.”

The gala also included the premiere of the organization’s annual video, featuring clients, partners, and supporters across each of the organization’s focus areas. Interviews included a local family participating in the award-winning Fun in the Sun summer learning program, a local mother who benefitted from the organization’s Brighter Futures Childcare scholarship program, Dr. Carrie Towbes of the Towbes Foundation, and Kelly Hubbard, Director of Santa Barbara County’s Office of Emergency Management.

“Knowing that we have United Way by our side brings confidence in our ability to tackle challenges,” said Dr. Carrie Towbes of the Towbes Foundation. “Their can-do approach is accessible and sustainable and it’s truly improving the lives of thousands here in Santa Barbara County.”

The event was co-chaired by local sisters Belle Hahn and Lily Hahn Shining, and the event committee included Xorin Balbes, Truman Davies, Alice Hampton, Julie Heider-Gray, Melissa Henderson, Erin Moy Vik, Holly Onak, Amber Ortiz, Vanessa Ringel, and Paul Rusconi.

The 28th annual Red Feather Ball exceeded fundraising expectations, setting a record for the sixth year in a row in total event proceeds. These funds will be used to support key program expansions as United Way’s key partnerships with community partners and organizations continue to grow.

To learn more about United Way of Santa Barbara County and its initiatives, visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org. To view the organizational highlight video, visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve school readiness and academic achievement, financial empowerment, and crisis response and recovery. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.