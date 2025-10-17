Takes a Stand: Move With MADD Santa Barbara County Fights to End Impaired Driving & Provide Victims with Free Support

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

What:

On Saturday, October 25th, at Chase Palm Field Park in the City of Santa Barbara, MADD California will host its annual fundraiser—now called Move With MADD—to rally the community against the growing crisis of impaired driving. With impaired driving fatalities surging 33% since 2019 and 1,355 lives lost in alcohol-involved crashes in California in 2023 alone, this event serves as a powerful call to action. It brings together all local communities, families, survivors, and advocates to raise awareness, honor victims, and support MADD’s free 24/7 victim services, all while promoting safer roads and a brighter future.

When:

Saturday, October 25, 2025

9:00 am Registration / Media Check-in

9:30 am Opening Ceremony

10:00 am Walk Begins

Where:

Chase Palm Park Field, 236 E Cabrillo Blvd Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Speakers:

Georgina Avilez, MADD Southern Program California Director

District Attorney John Savrnoch, Santa Barbara County

Angelica Honrada, Tri-Counties Program Specialist

Maria Anaya, Victim Mission Moment, Mother of Audrey Rose

2025 B-Roll:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uucJBdotQ6HCoLdib8DtzDMDBKYSSXX7?usp=drive_link

Visuals:

Families and community members impacted by impaired driving and all who want to prevent impaired driving will join community partners and law enforcement, including the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, California Highway Patrol Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Police Department, and YouthWell. The event will feature a powerful victim memory table, coffee, snacks, and giveaways from Evolutions Medical & Day Spa, Santa Barbara Zoo, and a free photoshoot from Emily Elizabeth Photography.

MADD California invites the community to take action—register today and join the fight to end impaired driving at

Register or donate today: https://give.madd.org/event/2025-move-with-madd-santa-barbara/e695327

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. MADD’s mission is to end drunk and drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking and other drug use. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by nearly 40%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served more than one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.