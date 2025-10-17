As a new driver, I’ve quickly realized how limiting our current teen driving laws can be. Teens aren’t allowed to drive with passengers under 20 until they’ve had their license for a full year. While the intention behind this rule is safety, this restriction often creates unnecessary problems for families and responsible young drivers.

For example, I often need to drive my younger sibling to school, but I can’t legally do so even though I’ve completed my driver’s education and follow all safety rules. Parents who work full-time struggle to manage multiple schedules, and not every family has access to carpools or public transportation. As someone who lives an hour away from school and has two working parents, this law makes it harder for me to help my family.

Allowing responsible teen drivers with proper education to transport siblings or friends would actually reduce traffic by encouraging carpooling, support busy families, and teach accountability. Isn’t that exactly what we should want from young drivers, responsibility and community support? After all, these are the prime years for teens to step up and support their families before they leave for college.

We should encourage a change in this law to permit young drivers to transport underage passengers after demonstrating safety and responsibility, either through additional training or a shorter probation period. Rather than limiting safe and responsible teens, let’s empower them to help their friends and family!