Tri-County Produce Celebrates New Ownership with Community Harvest Block Party

WHAT: In celebration of new ownership and a long history of community engagement, Tri County Produce will hold its first annual Harvest Block Party. Against the backdrop of fresh, healthy, local food, the event will showcase the market’s offerings from regional farmers, wineries and local makers who regularly supply seasonal produce and artisanal products to Santa Barbara and surrounding communities.

The event will feature live music, wine tastings, free samples, face-painting, giveaways, raffles and prizes, pumpkin decorating and a pop-up pumpkin patch.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 25, 202511 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Tri-County Produce

105 S. Milpas St.

Santa Barbara

WHO: Jaime Desales, owner Mito Desales, ownerWendy Schmidt, angel investorBooths and representatives from: Tutti Frutti Farms

Rincon Hill Farm

Givens Farm

Mollie’s Kitchen

Bluebell Bakehouse

Bree’osh Bakery

Casa De Comer

High Seas Mead

Riboli Family Wines

Zaca Coffee

Cheladita Michelada

WHY: Tri-County Produce has served Santa Barbara and surrounding communities for more than 40 years as an everyday farmer’s market, sourcing produce seven days a week directly from nearby farms. Consumers can often find produce on the shelves 30 minutes after fruits and vegetables have been picked. Tri-County Produce features fresh squeezed juices, locally made dressings and salsas, fresh bread and pastries, and other specialty products.

Thanks to angel investors and Santa Barbara residents Eric and Wendy Schmidt, the market transitioned earlier this year to the father-son team of Jaime Desales, Sr. and Mito Desales after the retirement of longtime owner John Dixon.

CONTACT: Click here for more information or here to download a digital flyer. For questions or to schedule interviews, please contact Karen Denne at 310.869.4414.