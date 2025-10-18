I was concerned to see the rates that Santa Barbara BCycle charges for the use of its e-bikes. I am worried that these outrageous prices will negatively impact the number of e-bike riders and therefore harm our beautiful City of Santa Barbara.

Most e-bike riders are aged 10-16 and use their e-bike as a main mode of transportation, including traveling to their school, work, and sporting events. This not only relieves pressure on parents from shuttling kids around but also cuts back on carbon emissions, reduces traffic congestion, and decreases commute time for those on the road.

I know how important it is to keep the passion for e-bikes alive in order to make a positive environmental and health impact on our community. Santa Barbara needs to aid this cause by creating more affordable everyday e-bike options as well as creating more designated bike lanes to encourage residents to experience an alternative mode of transportation. This will cut back on traffic and carbon emissions which will ultimately preserve our town.