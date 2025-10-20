California Invests Nearly $5 Billion for Local Projects, Bridge Repairs, Alternative Transport Options and Freight Movement

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Merced – The California Transportation Commission today approved $4.9 billion to improve safety and mobility on local streets and state highways as well as fund new alternative transportation options and zero emissions projects.

More than half of today’s allocation will provide 600 local governments and regional transportation agencies with their annual funding to fix roads, bridges and other transportation needs statewide.

Read Governor Newsom announcement here.

“This nearly $5 billion investment highlights California’s strong commitment to creating a modern, resilient transportation system that enhances local streets and strengthens connections between neighborhoods, job centers and schools,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “Thanks to Governor Newsom’s leadership, Caltrans’ work and the Commission, we are building a safer, more connected and future-ready transportation network that serves all Californians.”

“Our local partners are steadfast contributors and valued partners in keeping California’s vast transportation network safe and efficient,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “When added to the various highway projects also approved, this month’s action ensures that hundreds of essential improvements in our cities and neighborhoods will better enable people and goods to flow throughout the state and beyond.”

“The Commission is committed to ensuring that California’s transportation system is safe and reliable for everyone who uses it,” said California Transportation Commission Executive Director Tanisha Taylor. “Today’s nearly $5 billion investment in projects will improve multimodal access to schools and employment centers, boost our growing economy, and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for all Californians.”

Among the projects approved is $700 million for repairs and critical upgrades needed for the Vincent Thomas Bridge, a 60-year-old span in the Port of Los Angeles that will

soon undergo a major deck refurbishment. Another $140 million will fund truck climbing lanes among other improvements to Interstate 80 in the Sierra foothills between Applegate and Emigrant Gap, a major west coast freight thoroughfare.

Pedestrian facilities also received support from the allocations, including an award of $97 million to replace a pedestrian bridge that connects neighborhoods south of the City College of San Francisco campus and other improvements to Interstate 280 between San Francisco and San Mateo counties. And $6.3 million will be spent on new sidewalks, bike lanes and traffic controls in the cities of Santa Barbara and Santa Rosa and in Santa Clara County.

Other notable projects include:

· $10 million to build a floating charging station for zero emission ferries in San Francisco Bay.

· $9.7 million to purchase electric buses for use around the University of California, Los Angeles campus.

· $8 million to restore fire-damaged irrigation systems and landscaping near Lake Forest in Orange County.

Projects in Caltrans District 5 include:

· $26 million to widen shoulders, install rumble strips, upgrade guardrails and relocate objects from the clear recovery zone on Highway 1 from Solomon Road to State Route 166 East near Guadalupe and Orcutt. $23.4 million is funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and $2.6 is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Of the total allocation this month, $470 million has come via Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and $4.2 billion from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The larger than normal expenditure of federal money relates almost exclusively to the annual allocation provided to local governments and regional transportation agencies.

California is expected to receive nearly $42 billion in federal infrastructure funding over a span of five years. These investments will upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, ports and the electric vehicle charging network.

SB 1 has invested approximately $5 billion annually toward transportation projects since 2017. It provides funding split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

For more information about transportation and other infrastructure projects funded with state and federal investments, visit build.ca.gov.