California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Reminds Voters of Today’s Midnight Online Voter Registration Deadline for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., is reminding voters that today, October 20, 2025, is the last day for Californians to register online to vote or update their voter registration online for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election. Voters who miss this deadline will still have the option of utilizing Same Day (also known as Conditional Voter) Registration, but will have to do so in person at their county elections office or at any in-person voting location.

“Online voter registration is quick and easy at registertovote.ca.gov,” noted Secretary Weber. “The website is mobile friendly. You can register to vote or update your voter registration on a tablet or smartphone.”

Voters who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

“Same Day” or “Conditional” Voter Registration after October 20, 2025:

Eligible California citizens who miss the October 20, 2025, deadline to register or update their voter registration online have the option to participate in the “Same Day” or “Conditional” voter registration process at their local county elections office or any in-person voting location in their county. Californians who participate in “Same Day” or “Conditional” registration will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and will be provided a ballot. These ballots will be counted once the county office has completed the voter registration verification process.

Voters can complete the “Same Day” or “Conditional” voter registration process all the way through Election Day, November 4, 2025. Questions about the “Same Day” or “Conditional” voter registration process should be directed to an eligible voter’s county elections office.

Voting Options

There are many options for voters to return their voted ballot. Voters can:

Drop of their ballot at a secure designated drop box, polling location, voter center, or county elections office.

Mail in their ballot. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, November 4, 2025. If mailing a vote-by-mail ballot, it is recommended that voters mail their ballots early because some postal service locations may not postmark ballots/mail until the following day. If a voter mails their ballot on Election Day, the Office of the Secretary of State recommends that voters get a manual postmark from a postal employee inside their local United States Post Office.

In-person.

The California Office of the Secretary of State’s website has a tool where a voter can type in their county or zip code, and the tool identifies that voter’s voting options: caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/

And voters can track their ballot by signing up at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to automatically receive text, email, or voice status alerts, including that their ballot has been received, counted, or needs to be corrected before their ballot can be counted.

Information about county elections offices can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices.

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election can be found at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/statewide-special-nov-4-2025/key-dates-and-deadlines.

A full California Complete Statewide Special Election Calendar for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election can be found at https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2025-special/statewide-special-election-calendar.pdf.