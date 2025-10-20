Dr. Maryam D. Far Appointed to Lead the Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum from Early Vision to Built Reality

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Ynez Valley, Calif. – October 17, 2025. Founder Ashley Jenkins and the Board serving the Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum are thrilled to announce the appointment of its new Executive Director, Dr. Maryam D. Far, a seasoned leader in nonprofit management, whose vision and expertise will be instrumental in unlocking the organization’s full potential. With Dr. Far at the helm, we are poised to elevate our impact and exceed the evolving expectations of the community we serve. She is thrilled to serve in this capacity and looks forward to joining an already amazing team who have done the groundwork to build a long-lasting organization.

Maryam, a native of San Diego, entered college at the age of 16 and built her credentials with a bachelor’s degree, three Master’s degrees, a Doctorate in Public Administration and many other certifications in the nonprofit sector. Moreover, she is a licensed psychotherapist in six states on the west coast, including California. Maryam’s core values include transparency, accountability, authenticity and compassion. She has devoted her entire professional career to the nonprofit sector. Maryam has created solutions and new ways to help enhance the quality of life for those whom she serves, including efforts in managing and expanding early childhood development programs. Moreover, Maryam has worked successfully with various Tribal Governments throughout the state of California. She was part of an amazing team at UCSD, Sharp Hospital, and Rady’s Children’s Hospital & Health Center in San Diego, and various nonprofit agencies in the Central Coast including St. Vincent’s in Santa Barbara.

As an experienced executive leader with over 25 years in diverse settings, including hospitals, healthcare organizations, nonprofit agencies and universities, Maryam has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence. She has built nonprofits and managed long standing nonprofits during her career. Her collaborative approach extends to nonprofit and community organizations, business entities, foundations, and private citizens. Her enduring desire is to think strategically and find effective ways to meet the unique needs of all stakeholders. She has spent the last several years working in both Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County and knows the landscape of nonprofit agencies well.

When she is not focusing on work, she spends time with her family at the beach or attends a local festival, farmer’s market or fair. She loves to cook, and learn new recipes, read good books, travel, attend a fundraiser, and go antiquing. She lives in Orcutt with her husband, and their two children. Please save the date for the grand opening of the Santa Ynez Valley Children’s Museum aimed to open its doors sometime in 2026.