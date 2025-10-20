Rediscover Your Creative Spark: Free Art Classes Connect Older Adults Through Shared Passion and Learning

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. (Oct. 16, 2025) — This fall, SBCC School of Extended Learning invites older adults to discover or rediscover their creative potential. Whether you are a complete beginner or an experienced artist looking to refine your skills, the Older Adults Program offers expert instruction in a welcoming environment, with free art classes designed specifically for adults age 55 and over.

Two of the program’s exceptional eight-week courses are launching the week of October 20, with spots still available:

Painting in Acrylic for Older Adults (CRN #45692) begins Tuesday afternoon, October 21, at the Wake Campus. Led by Aaron Baldon, who holds a Master of Fine Arts from Claremont Graduate University and professional experience as an Art Director for Mattel, students will explore color theory, composition, and design principles while creating vibrant individual paintings. The class runs through December 9.

Printmaking like a Pro for Older Adults (CRN #4571) starts Wednesday evening, October 22, at the Schott Campus. Instructor Curtis Taylor, who holds an MFA from California State University, Northridge, and teaches printmaking at the university level, will guide students through various drypoint printmaking processes in both intaglio and relief formats. This class continues through December 10.

“Art classes offer older adults much more than technical skills,” said Carola Smith, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, School of Extended Learning. “Every session provides an opportunity for creative expression, social connection, and well-being.”

Beyond painting and printmaking, the Older Adults Program offers a rich variety of creative and supportive classes in creative art, creative English, creative music, creative theatre, wellness, and self-management.

With hundreds of free classes offered year-round, SBCC School of Extended Learning provides opportunities for everyone in the community, from career development to parent education to personal enrichment for the mind and body. The Older Adults Program is the largest of the School of Extended Learning’s five noncredit programs.

Registration Information:

To register for classes, visit http://sel.sbcc.edu.

For help with registration, visit Schott or Wake Campus Welcome Centers during walk-in hours, or call (805) 683-8201. For hours and more resources, go to http://sbcc.edu/extendedlearning/get-help.php. Hablamos Español.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).