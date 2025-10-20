Santa Barbara Chamber Players Present an Evening of Orchestral and Choral Masterworks – by Sherry Trujillo

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Players invite the community to an evening of orchestral and choral music on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 305 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara. The performance will be conducted by Daniel Gee, known throughout the region for his artistry and leadership in both orchestral and choral music.

The program opens with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, a powerful work that captures the intensity and emotional conflict of its tragic hero. Next, the orchestra presents Zoltán Kodály’s Summer Evening, a lyrical tone poem evoking the warmth, tranquility, and subtle mystery of the Hungarian countryside.

The first half concludes with Sergei Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony, one of the most beloved works of the 20th century. Written in 1917, this sparkling symphony pays witty homage to the style of Haydn and Mozart while showcasing Prokofiev’s signature charm and inventive spirit. The Classical Symphony combines classical balance with modern harmonic twists—an ingenious fusion that has delighted audiences for over a century.

The concert’s second half brings together orchestra and choir for two radiant choral-orchestral works. The Westmont College Choir, under the direction of Daniel Gee, joins the Chamber Players for Felix Mendelssohn’s Verleih uns Frieden (“Grant Us Peace”), a moving plea for peace and unity. The program culminates in Joseph Haydn’s triumphant Te Deum, a joyful celebration of praise and thanksgiving that showcases the combined forces of choir and orchestra in full brilliance.

Daniel Gee serves as Assistant Professor of Music at Westmont College, where he directs the Westmont College Choir and Chamber Singers. Dr. Gee also directs the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony. His deep engagement with both orchestral and choral repertoire makes him a dynamic and expressive leader on the podium.

This concert offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience masterworks spanning Classical and Romantic eras, uniting local professional and collegiate musicians in an evening of beauty and inspiration.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors and college students with ID, and free for students. For more information and tickets, visit sbchamberplayers.org.