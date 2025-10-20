Santa Barbara County Welcomes Statewide Behavioral Health Leaders for CBHDA Policy Forum

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The California Behavioral Health Directors Association (CBHDA) has selected Santa Barbara as the host site for its 2025 Policy Forum, taking place on October 22-24. The event brings together state and county behavioral health leaders, providers, consumers, and advocates from across the state for networking and to discuss statewide priorities and strengthen strategies to support mental health and substance use services.

Santa Barbara County is especially honored to host the Forum this year, as CBHDA’s current president, Antonette “Toni” Navarro, also serves as the Director for the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

The Forum will focus on pressing issues including workforce development, housing and homelessness, Medi-Cal policy changes, and the implementation of new state legislation such as Senate Bill 43, CARE Act, and Proposition 1 (also known as Behavioral Health Transformation).

“We are proud to welcome leaders from across California to Santa Barbara for these critical conversations,” said Toni Navarro, Director of Behavioral Wellness and President of CBHDA. “This is a unique opportunity to highlight the innovation and collaboration happening locally, while advancing strategies that strengthen the behavioral health system for all Californians.”

The Policy Forum underscores Santa Barbara County’s active role in shaping the future of behavioral health care, connecting local efforts to broader state and national initiatives. By hosting this statewide event, Santa Barbara reaffirms its commitment to supporting recovery, resilience, and wellness for all.

To learn more about Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and for detailed information on Recovery Month events visit the Behavioral Wellness website. The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line can be reached at (888) 868-1649.