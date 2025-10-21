I was disappointed in attending the Fareed Zakaria lecture and felt he left out a lot of important details:

1. He talked about how the wealth increased in the USA but did not bring up the fact that it was with billionaires; the general population actually went backward.

2. He left off the fact that Europe has universal healthcare and the political system represents more than just two parties.

3. While he talked about his experiences as an immigrant, he did not say that in today’s evironment he would not be allowed in the country.

4. Nothing about the USA attacking Venezuela and why — of course it is over oil.

5. I thought his story about how lower-income population in the USA flipped the to the Republician party was BS. He said nothing about the Fox News media being key and billionaires being allowed to contribute an unlimited amount of campaign funding.

6. He said nothing about education and how 54 percent of the U.S. can’t read at a sixth grade level and 20 percent is illiterate and the lack of education is important for keeping the Republican Party in power. If you can’t read, you watch Fox News.

7. He hinted a few times about how much money he has.

8. I thought he was more liberal and would say some interesting things, when in fact he said just soak up what Trump is doing; it’s not that bad.

My 2 cents on his lecture.