Blind Fitness Gears Up for the Santa Barbara Half Marathon & 5K: Empowering Athletes of All Abilities

Santa Barbara, CA — October 21, 2025 – Blind Fitness is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with United in Stride, Wayfinder Family Services, and the Santa Barbara Half Marathon & 5K, taking place Sunday, November 9, 2025. This inspiring event brings together athletes who are blind or have low vision, along with volunteer guides and supporters, for a day celebrating inclusion, movement, and community connection.

This year, Blind Fitness is bringing together over 20 blind and low-vision athletes from across California and beyond, creating an empowering experience that highlights ability, teamwork, and determination. The event not only promotes fitness and health but also raises awareness about accessibility and inclusion in athletic spaces.

Festivities begin on Saturday, November 8th, with a Team Lunch at Anchor Rose in the Santa Barbara Harbor – a chance for athletes, guides, and volunteers to connect, share stories, and build camaraderie before race day.

“We’re excited to see the community come together again to celebrate the power of connection through movement,” said Tania Isaac-Dutton, Executive Director of Blind Fitness. “Events like this remind us that inclusion isn’t just about access – it’s about belonging, visibility, and joy.”

Scholarships were available for blind and low-vision participants to ensure everyone can take part, regardless of financial circumstance.

We invite members of the press, community partners, and supporters to join us in amplifying this inspiring movement toward greater inclusion in fitness and recreation. Whether through press coverage, event support, or donations, your involvement helps make a lasting impact and ensures that individuals who are blind or have low vision can continue to move, connect, and thrive.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.blindfitness.org or contact info@blindfitness.org.

About Blind Fitness

Blind Fitness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or have low vision through adaptive fitness, outdoor recreation, and community advocacy. By promoting inclusivity and breaking down barriers, Blind Fitness helps participants build confidence, connection, and independence through movement.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services is a nonprofit organization that provides expert, personalized support to children, youth, adults, and families facing significant challenges, including vision loss, multiple disabilities, complex medical needs, and involvement in the child welfare system. Through four key areas of impact—educational success, economic opportunity, health and well-being, and safety and resilience—Wayfinder offers a wide range of services, including early intervention and special education, residential and independent living programs, assistive technology and employment training, mental and physical health services, recreational programs, foster care, adoption, and temporary shelter. Wayfinder empowers individuals, supports families, and helps build stronger, more inclusive communities. http://www.wayfinderfamily.org

About United in Stride

United in Stride is a national resource developed by the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (MABVI) to connect runners who are blind or have low vision with sighted volunteer guides across the country. The platform fosters inclusion, accessibility, and community through the shared love of movement, helping athletes of all abilities train together, race together, and build meaningful connections that break down barriers in fitness and beyond.